Will Russia’s alliance with Israel in Syria, force Iran out of the war-torn country?
According to reports, Moscow agreed for Iranian forces to leave Syria's southern border, in exchange for Israel allowing Assad's troops back into the area. But Israel says no deal was ever reached, and Iran says its military presence is at the request of the Syrian regime. Guests: Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin adviser Meir Javedanfar Owner and editor of the Iran-Israel Observer Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Borzou Daragahi. Journalist and Middle East correspondent Yahya al Aridi Spokesman for the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission
June 5, 2018
