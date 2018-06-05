POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan lawyer's son convicted then cleared of stabbing
Pakistan lawyer's son convicted then cleared of stabbing
Two years ago law student Khadija Siddiqui was stabbed mercilessly by classmate Shah Husain as she was on her way to pick up her younger sister from school. She miraculously survived. In July last year a court in Lahore jailed her attacker, a lawyer's son, for seven years. In March, another court commuted the sentenced to five years and now the accused has been set free by the court, citing 'insufficient evidence.'
June 5, 2018
