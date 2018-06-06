Jordanian PM quits over austerity protests | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Jordan has been rocked by days of anti-austerity protests, in a country that's otherwise one of the most stable in the region. The daily rallies have brought down the prime minister, Hani al-Mulki, who had refused to scrap proposed tax hikes. The IMF insists they're necessary to get Jordan out of a mountain of debt - and to secure another lifeline. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Rana Sweis joins us from Amman. She is a journalist and author of the upcoming book, Voices of Jordan.
June 6, 2018
