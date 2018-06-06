World Share

Are insects facing extinction?

Have you noticed fewer flying insects around? If you have, maybe you're pleased. But we need them desperately - at least our planet does. So what's being done to avoid an insect armageddon? Joining us at the Roundtable is Manu Saunders, an ecologist at the University of New England; Simon Leather, Professor of Entomology at Harper Adams university; Nick Rau, Bee Campaigner from Friends of the Earth; and Lutfi Radwan, who runs an organic farm. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.