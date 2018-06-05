June 5, 2018
Italy Politics: Italy PM calls EU immigration policy a failure
The leader of Italy's new populist government has declared the European Union's immigration policy a failure. In his first address to parliament since the anti-establishment coalition was sworn in on Friday, Giuseppe Conte also called for sanctions on Russia to be softened. As Sarah Morice reports the speech comes ahead of a confidence vote in the senate, which will be the new government's first test of power.
