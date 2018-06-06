Culture Share

Brooklyn Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase

New York City's annual Brooklyn Film Festival (BFF) has kicked off its 2018 run. The 10 day festival focuses on independent productions, exposing films that might often not get the attention they deserve. This year, organisers are focussing on the theme of "threshold." We speak to Julie Bridgham for a look into some of the non-fiction films on offer at BFF this year. Bridgham is the festival's Feature Documentary Programmer. She is also the Director and Producer for the multi-award winning documentary 'The Sari Soldiers'.