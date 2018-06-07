What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Bangladesh war on drugs | Trump license to hunt | Becoming a French citizen

Bangladesh's government has launched a ruthless crackdown on a deadly drug called yaba. But exactly who are they targeting? Also the Trump administration plans to roll back regulation to make hunting easier in Alaska. But are the practices cruel and inhumane? And a migrant from Mali is granted citizenship after saving a child in Paris. Is that what it takes for refugees to be accepted in France?