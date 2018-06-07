POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Royal Academy's 250th Summer Exhibition | Showcase
06:58
Culture
Royal Academy's 250th Summer Exhibition | Showcase
London gets ready for the 250th summer exhibition of the Royal Academy of Arts, an event as old as the institute itself. The show, which has been running for two and a half centuries will open in the newly renovated Academy, and to celebrate, it's promising to do it in grand style with big names and a bold message. Visitors can expect everything from humour to Hockney and, as Nursena Tuter tells us, a lot of colour. For more on the 250th edition of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, we speak to Tabish Khan. Khan is an art critic and visual arts editor who specialises in London's thriving art scene.
June 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?