Elon Musk survives Tesla shareholder vote | Money Talks
Tesla is in trouble. In 15 years, it has never made an annual profit. It's failed to hit production targets for its new mass-market sedan which is crucial to the company's long-term profitability. And at its annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk faced the biggest challenge yet to his grip on the electric vehicle maker. So will Elon Musk be able to keep hold of Tesla's top job? Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners joins us from New York.
June 8, 2018
