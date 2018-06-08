POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US sanctions on Iran threaten India's oil supply | Money Talks
US sanctions on Iran threaten India’s oil supply | Money Talks
Businesses and consumers in India have been under pressure because of a surge in the cost of crude, triggered by Washington's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. And while a slight pull back in oil prices in recent days has offered some relief, that reprieve might be short-lived. Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi. And for more insight, TRT World’s editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, joins us from Paris.
June 8, 2018
