Exodus of firms from Iran as sanctions loom | Money Talks

Dozens of American companies are preparing to pull out of Iran. That's after the US re-imposed sanctions it had lifted as part of the nuclear deal with Tehran. Many other countries want to help their firms stay in business in Iran. But they are racing against the clock to come up with solutions before the US curbs go back into force. For more on this, TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood joins us from London.