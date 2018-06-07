World Share

Should Donald Trump reverse hunting laws in Alaska?

Donald Trump’s White House is looking to reverse Obama’s hunting regulations in Alaska, making environmental groups furious. Right now, hunting bears and other wildlife using bait and artificial light is prohibited. Should these practices be brought back or are the cruel and inhumane? Guests: Jim Adams Regional Director National Parks Conservation Association Bonnie Rice Senior representative Sierra Club's Greater Yellowstone and Northern Rockies Ross Feingold Former Asia chairman of Republicans Abroad