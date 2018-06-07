POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Do migrants have to go to extreme lengths to gain acceptance in French Society?
12:00
World
Do migrants have to go to extreme lengths to gain acceptance in French Society?
Mamadou Gassama, an undocumented migrant from Mali hit the headlines after scaling a building to save a toddler's life in Paris. Footage of his bold act went viral. And Gassama was rewarded for his bravery. After being invited to the Elysee Palace by Macron, the man they now call Spider-man was given French citizenship and a job with the fire service. Guest: Patricia Chagnon Member of France's National Front Party.
June 7, 2018
