Is Bangladesh’s war on drugs justified?

18:23
World
So far more than 120 alleged drug dealers have been killed in Bangladesh as the government fights its war on drugs. But critics say the campaign is just a cover for political murders. Guests: Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Organizing secretary The Awami League Mahidur Rahman Chief Advisor Bangladesh Nationalist Party UK chapter Tasneem Khalil Journalist and author of the book 'Jallad: Death squads and state terror in South Asia'.
June 7, 2018
