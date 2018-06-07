World Share

Is Bangladesh’s war on drugs justified?

So far more than 120 alleged drug dealers have been killed in Bangladesh as the government fights its war on drugs. But critics say the campaign is just a cover for political murders. Guests: Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Organizing secretary The Awami League Mahidur Rahman Chief Advisor Bangladesh Nationalist Party UK chapter Tasneem Khalil Journalist and author of the book 'Jallad: Death squads and state terror in South Asia'.