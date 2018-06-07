World Share

Can we stop modern day slavery?

How do millions of people end up in modern day slavery? Despite many thinking it's a problem only of the developing world, no country has been able to stamp it out. What are the root causes? And how do we end it for good? Joining us at the Roundtable is Jasmine O'Connor, human rights campaigner and CEO of Anti-Slavery International; Bharti Patel, CEO of ECPAT UK, a children's rights charity that campaigns against child exploitation and trafficking; William Henry, from the School of Law and Criminology at the University of West London; and Tamara Barnett from the Human Trafficking Foundation. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.