POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yemeni port under attack | Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban | Israeli apartheid?
51:57
World
Yemeni port under attack | Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban | Israeli apartheid?
The Houthi-held port city of Hudaida, where most of Yemen's humanitarian aid arrives, is under attack. Should the Saudi-led coalition stop their advance? Or should the Houthi rebels give it up to avoid a bloodbath? Also, we ask an Afghan election candidate what he makes of the ceasefire with the Taliban. And we debate whether Israel is an apartheid state, as Palestinians are trying to make the case at the Israeli Supreme Court.
June 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?