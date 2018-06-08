World Share

Donald Trump: Pardon Me

On this episode of Nexus, Pardon Me... Donald Trump has been making use of his right to pardon convicted criminals. But does that privilege extend to the president himself? Trump says he 'absolutely' can grant himself a pardon. Is he really above the law? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was Greg Swenson from republicans overseas; Professor of politics at Princeton University, Keith Whittington; And Professor Scott Lucas.