World Share

Is comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa fair?

Palestinians say their hardships are similar to those faced in South Africa last century, and that Israel operates an apartheid system. There's even a statue of Nelson Mandela in the occupied West Bank. But is the comparison helpful or fair? Guests: Ben White Author of 'Cracks in the Wall -- Beyond Apartheid in Palestine Israel' Chaim Silberstein Founder and president of Keep Jerusalem, an Israeli public diplomacy organization