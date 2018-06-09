POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Among the Kurds in Diyarbakir | Turkey Elections 2018
03:17
World
Among the Kurds in Diyarbakir | Turkey Elections 2018
In 2014, the mostly pro-Kurdish HDP, linked to the PKK, called for demonstrations in support of the Syrian city of Kobani. Mehmet Gokgoz's son was among those killed in the ensuing riots. Omer Kablan reports. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election
June 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?