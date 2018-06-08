POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: At least 4 dead and hundreds injured in Gaza
02:22
World
Israel-Palestine Tensions: At least 4 dead and hundreds injured in Gaza
Thousands of Palestinians have protested for the 11th straight Friday in Gaza. The latest demonstration coincided with the last Friday of Ramadan, and Al-Quds Day.. a day of solidarity with the people of Palestine. On Thursday, Israeli military aircraft dropped leaflets across Gaza urging people to stay away from the protests. But as Iolo ap Dafydd reports from the Gaza-Israeli border, the warnings were ignored and four protesters were killed.
June 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?