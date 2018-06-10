POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
G7 Summit: Trump retracks endorsement of joint statement
02:43
World
G7 Summit: Trump retracks endorsement of joint statement
The G7 Summit has ended in acrimony, with relations even more strained than they were before the two-day gathering in Canada. Donald Trump has retracted his endorsement of a joint statement which included a commitment to back a "rules-based trading system". Having left the summit, Trump tweeted that Canada's Prime Minister was weak and dishonest, while Justin Trudeau said Canada will introduce counter-tariffs on American goods at the start of next month. Kim Vinnell reports.
June 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?