POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
North Korea Summit: Singapore prepares to host historic meeting
02:14
World
North Korea Summit: Singapore prepares to host historic meeting
Donald Trump is on track to becoming the first sitting US president to meet a North Korean leader. Kim Jong un and Trump arrived in Singapore for their historic peace summit which is due to take place on Tueday. They are expected to discuss ways to end North Korea's nuclear program, in exchange for a bounty of riches promised by Trump. From Singapore, our North America correspondent, Jon Brain explores what's at stake....
June 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?