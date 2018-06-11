World Share

What can we learn from the response to Hurricane Maria?

It's been nine months since Puerto Rico was hit by hurricane Maria - the worst in its history. The US territory is still suffering power cuts and thousands of families are displaced. Recent studies suggest more than 4,600 people died as a result of the storm and its aftermath - dwarfing official estimates - which were as low as just 64. What can be learned from the response, and how many more lives could have been saved? Joining us at the Roundtable is Arelis Hernandez, a reporter for the Washington Post who spent two months in Puerto Rico covering the aftermath of Hurricane Maria; Erika Rodriguez, a photographer who documented the impact of the storm; Carmen Solana, who teaches crisis and disaster management at the University of Portsmouth; and journalist Javier Farje, who also covered the disaster. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.