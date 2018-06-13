World Share

Turkey Elections: Candidates hope to return Syrian refugees home

Turkey goes to the polls on June 24th to vote in a general election. It's a parliamentary and presidential election, and of course whoever wins will become Turkey's face to the outside world. TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Andrew Hopkins looks at how the two largest parties in parliament compare on foreign policy. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1