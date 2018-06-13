Culture Share

Tony Awards 2018 | On Stage | Showcase

The 72nd Tony Awards were dominated by politics with actor Robert De Niro giving a blistering speech about US President Donald Trump. 'The Band's Visit', a production about music transcending borders won the most awards and winners at the ceremony spoke openly about how, despite the odds, art is capable of bringing people off all beliefs, together. We bring you highlights from the evening and speak to Michael Schulman for more on the 72nd Tony Awards. Schulman is a writer at The New Yorker and has penned a review about this years nominations.