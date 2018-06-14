POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Macedonia Name Dispute: President Ivanov refuses to sign agreement
01:58
World
Macedonia Name Dispute: President Ivanov refuses to sign agreement
Macedonia's prime minister has reached a deal with his Greek counterpart to rename the Balkan nation, but the president of Macedonia says he won't sign the agreement. Gjorge Ivanov believes the deal, which could open the way for Macedonia to join the EU and NATO, grants Athens too many concessions. And as Ben Said reports, thousands of demonstrators in Skopje seem to agree with their president.
June 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?