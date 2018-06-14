POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Saudi-led forces launch assault on Hudaida
01:40
World
The War in Yemen: Saudi-led forces launch assault on Hudaida
The Saudi-led coalition is attacking the Yemeni port of Hudaida from the air, the sea and ground. Fierce fighting is reported as the coalition tries to take the city from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, but there are great risks to civilIans. Hodeidah is the main entry point for food aid to a country where 8 million people are at risk of starvation. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday. TRT World has obtained exlcusive footage of the beginning of the assault. Staci Bivens reports.
June 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?