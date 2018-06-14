POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Ethiopia’s offer of peace to Eritrea end its de-facto military state?
Will Ethiopia’s offer of peace to Eritrea end its de-facto military state?
Last week the Ethiopian government said it would fully accept the treaty signed in 2000 that ended a war that killled 80-thousand people. Eritreans overseas were overjoyed. But the news was met with stunning silence at home. That could be because the status quo has been used to justify the Eritrean government's policies that's kept the country a de-facto military state. Guests: Yeshiwas Assefa Chariman of Ethiopia's opposition Blue Party Daniel Mekonnen Former judge from Eritrea's central court Awol Allo Human rights specialist and law lecturer
June 14, 2018
