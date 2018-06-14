POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
North Korea Talks: Pompeo in Beijing after nuclear summit
01:39
World
North Korea Talks: Pompeo in Beijing after nuclear summit
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Beijing. He will debrief the Chinese government on the outcomes of the summit between the US president and North Korea's Kim Jong-un. At a simililar meeting in Seoul, the US, South Korean and Japan agreed to work together towards ensuring Pyongyang complies with the agreement reached in Singapore. Philip Owira reports on what the different players in the region expect. And whether the summit with North Korea has driven a wedge between the US and the South.
June 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?