Trump and Kim- One Shot Summit
26:00
World
Trump and Kim- One Shot Summit
Two men, two leaders, one shot at peace. The North Korea Summit in Singapore was historic, unprecedented, but did this “one-shot” hit its target? According to Trump, Kim has agreed to “De-Nuke” - but can they trust each other? Are we all now safer? ​ Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was Jim Carafano, a foreign policy and national security expert; TRT World's own correspondent in Singapore, Jon Brain; and Josh Smith, Reuters senior correspondent based in Seoul.
June 15, 2018
