PilevneIi Gallery: 3 artists, 1 exhibition | Showcase

Istanbul's PilevneIi Gallery is hosting three artists as part of a single exhibition. Evren Tekinoktay, Bora Akinciturk and Can Sayinli have their works on display and aside from their use of both old and new technologies to create their pieces, their work has little in common. But as Showcase's Sharaz Ali discovered, that fact actually offers a great variety of experience, and makes it more welcoming for both enthusiasts of the artists, as well as newbies.