POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Irish border poses challenge for UK exit from EU | Money Talks
03:00
BizTech
Irish border poses challenge for UK exit from EU | Money Talks
The UK's Brexit Secretary David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michael Barnier met again in Brussels on Monday, following last week's Brexit backstop drama. Davis threatened to resign over Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal for a temporary customs arrangement to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from the border on why it's such a crucial Brexit issue.
June 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?