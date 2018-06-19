World Share

Comeback of DRC’s Bemba

Former warlord turned DRC Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba has been released from prison after spending the past decade behind bars. The International Criminal Court issued a shock ruling that overturned his 2016 conviction on war crimes. Amnesty International called it a huge blow to the victims of his alleged campaign of rape and sexual violence. Now, some of his supporters hope he'll make a political comeback. Christine Pirovalkis reports.