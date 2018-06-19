POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed: Hundreds of migrant children caged along US border
15:00
World
NewsFeed: Hundreds of migrant children caged along US border
Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories on June 19th, 2018: - Kids in cages in detention centres: Is it all part of Trump’s Art of the Deal? - A superhero shows love to a real life hero in the awards ceremony - Would you win a debate against a computer? - Young American rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida, Kanye West leads the tributes. - Here are 5 facts you need to know about presidential candidates Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Muharrem Ince. #Newsfeed #MigrantChildren #USborder
June 19, 2018
