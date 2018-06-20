World Share

The Future of Turkey’s Democracy | Renaming Macedonia | Romania’s power abuses?

Turkey prepares for what could be one of the most important votes in its modern history. But critics at home and abroad claim the country’s democracy is taking a turn for the worse. We debate whether that’s fair. Meanwhile, Macedonia agrees to change its name after signing an historic deal with Greece. But why are nationalists on both sides so unhappy? And Romania's government demands judicial reform. But will adapting it mean dodging it? Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1