Alberto Giacometti's surrealism | Exhibitions | Showcase
10:26
Culture
A friend of Alberto Giacometti once described the artist's studio as 'a milky swamp, a seething dump, a genuine ditch.' The sculptor, painter and draftsman dedicated himself to art at the age of 13 after making his very first sculpture. Giacometti went on to reinvent himself using various mediums but remains most famous for his elongated, three-dimensional figures which seem to be in a kind of perpetual state of motionless motion. We sent Henry Morton in search of the creative forces that led to Giacometti's often surrealist creations.
June 20, 2018
