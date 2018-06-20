POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Romania’s pro-government rallies
Romania’s pro-government rallies
In Romania, more than 100,000 supporters of the government took to the streets angry at alleged abuses by anti-corruption prosecutors. Several in the government have faced charges of fraud and abuse of power, including the leader of the country's ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea. He says he and other officials are being unfairly targeted by what he calls a 'parallel state'. But the dismissal of the top anti-corruption prosecutor as well as a parliamentary vote to reduce the punishment for convicted officials has raised concerns that Dragnea's government is abusing the judicial system.
June 20, 2018
