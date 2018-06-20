World Share

Turkey Elections Road Trip: Dinner Challenge (Episode 1)

Turkey’s big elections are coming up so we send three teams around the country to speak to its people, eat its food and to explore its sites. Oh and we threw in a few challenges to keep them on their toes. In this episode you will see them trying to find a Turkish family to host them for iftar (dinner.) The episode also features globally famous sites like Sumela Monastery and some wild drone footage! Watch the second episode of the Turkey Elections Road Trip Challenge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFCUB-X1_8s Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1