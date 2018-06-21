World Share

Sexual abuse claims in UAE-run Yemeni prisons

Images smuggled from inside a Yemeni prison controlled by the United Arab Emirates show sexual abuse, rape and torture. Smuggled to The Associated Press from the Beir Ahmed prison in the southern city of Aden, the drawings appear to offer a glimpse into a world of sexual torture and impunity in UAE-controlled prisons in Yemen. The UAE denies responsibility while its key ally the US denies knowledge of the abuse.