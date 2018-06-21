POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World Cup 2018: What’s going on behind the scenes?
25:55
World
World Cup 2018: What’s going on behind the scenes?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 is looking good so far... But what’s going on behind the scenes? Can we now trust FIFA after years of scandals? And is anyone able to break the FIFA monopoly? There’s billions of dollars to be made if you have the brains and the nerve… Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was Tim Vickery, BBC Sport’s South America Correspondent; Freelance journalist, Juliet Bawuah; and Chris Deeley, Editor and Academy Manager at 90min, an online football news site.
June 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?