POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
We Are Not Princesses | Cinema | Showcase
05:10
Culture
We Are Not Princesses | Cinema | Showcase
In 2014 the Open Art Foundation staged a series of theatre workshops for Syrian refugees in Beirut. And it was through these workshops that an ancient Greek tragedy became an outlet to tell modern-day stories of both their pain and suffering, but also their belief in a positive future. Their story has now become a film that those involved believe will offer hope to others. To speak more about that story and how 'We Are Not Princesses' puts a spotlight on the ongoing global refugee crisis, Showcase is joined from San Francisco by the editor and producer of the documentary, Sara Maamouri.
June 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?