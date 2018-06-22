POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Turkey’s opposition defeat President Erdogan?
51:26
World
Can Turkey’s opposition defeat President Erdogan?
It’s an unusual alliance of three parties coming together for the first time. Despite their very diverse ideologies, the CHP, the Saadet Party and the Iyi Party are determined to trigger a big change in Turkey altogether. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1
June 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?