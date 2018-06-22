POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Retaliatory Tariffs: EU slaps tariffs on US imports
02:31
World
Retaliatory Tariffs: EU slaps tariffs on US imports
Donald Trump is threatening to put a 20 percent tariff on all cars made in the European Union in retaliation for the import taxes the EU has introduced on American products. The European tariffs were in themselves retaliation for import taxes the Trump administration placed on EU steel and aluminum earlier this month. And as Sarah Morice reports, the possibility of a trade war is weighing heavily on global markets
June 22, 2018
