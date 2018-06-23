POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Thousands of children await immigration bill
World
The Trump Presidency: Thousands of children await immigration bill
The president had urged his Republican Party to win more seats in Congress in the mid term elections and then pass new immigration laws. He's also suggested the suffering of familes separated at the border are "phony stories of sadness and grief" pushed by the opposition. While politicians argue about changing future laws, there are still thousands of children without their parents. Sally Ayhan reports from New York
June 23, 2018
