How have women’s rights changed in Saudi Arabia?

This week Saudi Arabia lifted its decades-old ban on women drivers. It was the only country left in the world where women couldn't drive and families had to hire chauffeurs for female relatives. But at the same time there's a crackdown on female activists who campaigned for the change. How have Saudi women's rights improved and how far will the new leadership go down the path of gender equality? Joining us at the Roundtable is Hana Al-Khamri, who's worked as a journalist in Saudi Arabia and is author of upcoming book 'Female Journalists in Gender-Apartheid Saudi Arabia'; Hiba Zayadin, from Human Rights Watch; and Nasreen Shaikh Jamal Al-Lail, a Saudi-British artist who founded Variant Space - an art collective of Muslim women. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.