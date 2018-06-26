Culture Share

The story of Islamic calligraphy | Showcase Special

It is said that Quran was revealed in Mecca, recited in Egypt and written by calligraphers in Istanbul. Although the art of Islamic calligraphy is practiced almost everywhere in the world today, it was the masters in the Ottoman empire who brought it to a new level with their distinct style and technique. In this special episode of Showcase, we take you on a journey through the story of Islamic calligraphy by speaking to some prominent calligraphers in Istanbul.