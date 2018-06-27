POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The US quits the UN Human Rights Council | Canada legalises cannabis | Mnangagwa survives explosion
51:56
World
The US quits the UN Human Rights Council | Canada legalises cannabis | Mnangagwa survives explosion
The US exits the UN Human Rights Council, accusing it of bias. Is the United Nations failing or is America abandoning human rights to protect itself and Israel?Legal cannabis comes to Canada, will the legalisation of Cannabis dismantle the black market, or cause harm to society? And, Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa survives an explosion at his own political rally. Could violence interfere with elections next month?
June 27, 2018
