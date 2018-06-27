POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: EU members to discuss migration, asylum policy
02:06
World
Refugee Crisis: EU members to discuss migration, asylum policy
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and once again migration will dominate their agenda. The issue is causing real political tension within the bloc. A meeting last week failed to lay the foundations of a new migration policy, and some countries are threatening to take matters into own hands. At sea, migrant rescues continue, as do arguments about where they should go. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report.
June 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?