US Supreme Court: Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement

US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced plans to retire after three decades in a pivotal vote in the country's highest judicial body. His retirement paves the way for President Donald Trump to make the court more firmly conservative. Kennedy has become one of the most important American jurists since joining the court in 1988 as an appointee of President Ronald Reagan. He was instrumental in advancing gay rights and erasing political spending limits. His retirement takes effect at the end of July.