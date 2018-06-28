POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India Water Crisis: 21 cities to exhaust groundwater supply by 2020
India is grappling with the worst water crisis in its history. According to government estimates, twenty-one Indian cities will exhaust their ground water supply by 2020. Scientists say global warming has affected India's monsoon patterns, making rainfall distribution unequal and erratic. And the run-off caused by increasing desertification means the rains don't do much to raise ground water levels. And as Neha Poonia reports, things are only going to get worse in the next two years.
June 28, 2018
